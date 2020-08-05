Covid-19 cases now recorded in all 47 counties





Samburu County on Tuesday recorded eight Covid-19 cases, meaning that all counties in the country have people infected with the virus.

This comes just days after Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal refuted Ministry of Health reports that the county had recorded its first case.

Samburu Health Executive Stephen Lekupe on Tuesday said the eight cases were detected in Maralal town. The affected patients have been moved to isolation centres while others are undergoing home-based care.

The new positive cases were drawn from 145 people whose samples were recently tested.

From the new cases, Mr Lekupe said six were male and two were female, with the youngest being 29-years-old and the oldest 52.

He said four of those who tested positives are drivers while two are conductors. One business person and a waitress also tested positive for the virus.

The official noted that many locals are still not wearing face masks in public spaces.

ACTUAL SITUATION

“We must now wear masks and follow all Ministry of Health guidelines. The virus is in our midst,” he said.

Experts had warned that the ‘coronavirus-free’ status that West Pokot, Baringo and Samburu counties enjoyed just a few weeks ago may not paint a accurate picture of the actual situation.

This is after it emerged that the government had only tested less than 400 of the 1.5 million residents of the three arid and semi-arid counties.

According to Mr Lekupe, the county government will soon install ICU beds and ventilators at the Maralal Polytechnic Covid-19 isolation centre.

“We have heightened our preparedness by procuring five ICU beds which are fully equipped with ventilators and they are vital in supporting Covid-19 patients who will be in critical condition. Our isolation centres are up and running,” he noted.