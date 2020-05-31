Covid-19 cases in the country now stand at 1962

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has risen to 1962 after 74 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Speaking on Sunday afternoon at Afya House in Nairobi, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said of these new cases 35 were reported in Nairobi.

At the same time, one more death has been reported, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the country to 64.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has risen to 474 following the discharge of 14 people from hospital.