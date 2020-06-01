Covid-19 cases in Kenya surpass 2000 mark as 59 more test positive

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country has risen to 2,021 after 59 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that another eight more patients have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the number of recoveries to 482.

“Today, we have 59 people testing positive for the virus from 1,518 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours. The total case load in the country to date is 2,021, and samples tested since onset is 80,054,” Kagwe said.

Of the latest cases, 24 are female and 35 male aged between 10 and 76 years.

The cases were recorded in Nairobi (29), Mombasa (14), Turkana (6), Busia (4), Taita Taveta (2), Kajiado (2), Kiambu and Kilifi, one case each.

In Nairobi eight of these cases were recorded in Ruaraka – all of which are from mandatory quarantine facilities – Westlands six, Dagoretti North four, Langata four and Kibra three. Embakasi East, Karasani, Kamkunji and Makadara had one case each.

“As we celebrate our 57th Madaraka Day as a nation, it is important to recognise that, unlike any other time in the past, this year’s event has been celebrated in a unique way,” Kagwe said.

Meanwhile, the death toll has now risen to 69 after five patients succumbed to the virus.

“Our condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and friends. We continue to appeal to Kenyans to keep holding each other’s hand in this fight, because we must walk together if victory is to be realised,” Kagwe said.