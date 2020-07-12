Covid-19 cases in Kenya surpass 10,000 mark

Covid-19 cases in Kenya have surpassed the 10,000 mark after 379 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health sent to media houses on Sunday, the latest cases are from a sample size of 7,050.

MORE RECOVERIES

The cumulative numbers of tests conducted in the country stand at 215,037 and the total case load in the country now stands at 10,105.

From the latest positive cases, 376 are Kenyans while three are foreigners with 253 being males and 126 being female.

From those infected in the last 24 hours, the youngest is two years old while the oldest is 97 years.

Meanwhile, 49 people have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, bring the total number of recoveries in the country to 2,881 while the number of deaths stand at 185 after one more patient succumbed to the virus.

NAIROBI LEADING

The 379 cases have been distributed in the following counties, Nairobi (209), Kiambu (49), Busia (38), Migori (19), Mombasa (16) and Kajiado (12).

There were also new cases recorded in Uasin Gishu (8), Lamu (6), Machakos and Nakuru (5 cases each), Narok, Wajir and Kisumu (2 cases each), and one case each in Garissa, Isiolo, Kericho , Nyamira, Nyeri and Trans-Nzoia counties.

The new cases in Nairobi were recorded in Kibra (52), Langa’ta (45), Kamukunji (28), Dagoretti North and Makadara (17 cases each), Embakasi Central (9), Embakasi East (8) and Westlands (7).

There were also four new cases in Dagoretti, Embakasi West, Kasarani and Roysambu 4 while Ruaraka and Embakasi South recorded two new cases each. One case was in Mathare and Starehe.