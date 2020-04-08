Covid-19: 7 more people test positive, total jumps to 179

Seven more people have been confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing total number of those infected in the country to 179.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the new numbers are from 305 samples tested in the last 24 hours and all the seven are Kenyans with four having a history of travelling abroad.

Two of the cases came from the government designated quarantine facilities while five were picked up by surveillance teams from the Ministry of Health.

“Two of the cases emanated from our quarantine facilities while five have been picked up by our surveillance team. This now brings the total number of those who have tested positive for the disease in the country to 179,” said Dr Mwangangi.

A total of 5,278 have been tested since the first case of the virus was confirmed early last month.

“Fellow Kenyans in the last 24 hours we have tested a total of 305 samples out of which 7 people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease,” she said.

The seven confirmed new cases are distributed in three counties as follows 5 Nairobi, 1 Mombasa and 1 from Uasin Gishu.

“All the seven are Kenyans four of them have a travel history one from Congo, one from the UK, and two from USA. In terms of their distribution per their counties we have five of these cases having been tested in Nairobi, one in Mombasa and one in Uasin Gishu,” added the CAS.

The ages of those confirmed with Covid-19 are as follows; 3 cases are below 15 years, 49 are between 15 to 29 years, 114 are between 30 to 59 years and 13 are aged above 60.

Dr Mwangangi also ordered Salon and barbershop operators must wear face masks and also restrict the number of clients they handle at any particular time.

In addition, the government has also ordered salons and barbershops to also provide hand sanitisers and exercise social distancing even when at work.