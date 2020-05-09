Covid-19: 28 new confirmed cases push total in Kenya to 649

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya has jumped to 649 after 28 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Announcing the growing numbers at Afya House, Health CAS Dr Aman Rashid said the new cases were recorded after testing of 1,611 samples.

Dr Aman said the new patients include 24 Kenyans and four Tanzanians and that so far a total of 31,041 samples have been tested since the first case was reported.

The new Covid-19 cases have been recorded as follows; Mombasa 10, Nairobi 9, Migori 4, Kajiado 2 and one each from Kiambu, Kajiado and Homa Bay counties.

One death has also been recorded in Mombasa bringing the total number of fatalities in the country as a result of the novel coronavirus to 30.

The ages of the new cases range from 11 to 81, with 17 being male and 11 female.

Meanwhile, the ministry of health has revealed that five people have recovered from the viral disease bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 207.

“Over the last 24 hours we have tested 1,611 samples of these 28 have tested positive for the disease. 24 of these are Kenyans while four are foreigners from Tanzania. The overall number of samples that have been tested in the country so far stands at 31,041,” Dr Aman said.

The Health CAS noted with concern the rise in the number of confirmed cases coming from border counties like Migori and Kajiado.

All the 28 new confirmed cases were picked by the MOH surveillance team.

In Nairobi, the cases are spread in as follows; Embakasi 3, Eastleigh 2, Kayole 1, Huruma 1, South B 1 and Kawangware 1.

In Mombasa, the 10 cases are distributed in the estates as follows; Mvita 4, Nyali 4 and Likoni 2.