Court shown gory murder scene photos as Maribe, Jowie trial begins

By Maureen Kakah June 25th, 2019 1 min read

The trial of the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani started on Tuesday morning with the court being shown graphic images of the murder scene.

Journalist Jacque Maribe and her fiance Joseph Kuria lrungu alias Jowie, the main suspects in the case, took fresh pleas to the murder charge.

There was drama as defense protested prosecution’s move to show photos of the deceased in court in its opening statement. It termed it a waste of judicial time and resources .

Prosecution responded by insisting the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution is embracing technology in prosecuting cases.

The first witness, a doctor who conducted post-mortem,  pointed out that Monicah died as result of hemorrhage due to a neck injury.

The second witness, a police constable, presented graphic photos of scene of crime.

