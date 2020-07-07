Court rejects man’s attempt to withdraw case against his ex who stabbed him

A Makadara magistrate turned down a casual labourer’s plea to withdraw assault charges against his ex-girlfriend who stabbed him and summoned a police surgeon who recommended the lesser charges.

Fredrick Mutambi Odero wanted to withdraw the charges against Elizabeth Wanjiku Waweru but Senior Principal Magistrate Merissa Opondo rejected his plea.

LESSER CHARGES

She postponed Wanjiku’s plea taking until police surgeon Dr Joseph Maundu appears in court.

Opondo summoned Dr Maundu to appear in court on July 8, 2020 to explain how he determined the injuries meted on Odero that bore a mere assault charge.

Odero said he was admitted in hospital for six days after Wanjiku stabbed him on June 28 at their residence in Kahawa West.

Opondo was of the view that the charges pressed on Wanjiku are not consistent with the injuries she caused on Odero and that the suspect should be charged with causing grievous harm.

RECONCILED

She also turned down Wanjiku’s plea to be freed on cash bail pending plea taking.

“I am of the view that the charges are grave. If you take a plea, I am going to give a cash bail of Sh20,000,” the magistrate said.

Senior principal prosecution counsel Pamela Nzambi also submitted that the charges against Wanjiku were lenient.

Odero had said he wanted to withdraw the case after they reconciled with Wanjiku, on grounds that she had agreed to cater for his hospital bills.

But the magistrate said the accused is going to pay more for the injuries and not the hospital bill alone.