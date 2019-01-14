Join our WhatsApp Channel
Court puts Westgate Mall attack suspects on their defence

By SAM KIPLAGAT January 14th, 2019 1 min read

Three persons accused of carrying out a terror attack at Westgate Mall in 2013 have a case to answer.

Mr Ahmed Abdi, Liban Omar and Hussein Mustafa, were put on their defence by Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

The court freed a fourth accused person Mr Adan Dheq.

At least 67 people were killed in the September 21, 2013 attack.

The four has been jointly and separately charged with conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, among other charges.

The case will be mentioned on January 21.

