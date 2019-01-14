Court puts Westgate Mall attack suspects on their defence

Share this via PWA

Staff of the Nakumatt supermarket chain gather in front of candles lit to mark the second anniversary of the Westgate shopping mall attack by Al Shabaab. PHOTO | AFP

Three persons accused of carrying out a terror attack at Westgate Mall in 2013 have a case to answer.

Mr Ahmed Abdi, Liban Omar and Hussein Mustafa, were put on their defence by Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

The court freed a fourth accused person Mr Adan Dheq.

At least 67 people were killed in the September 21, 2013 attack.

The four has been jointly and separately charged with conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, among other charges.

The case will be mentioned on January 21.