Court puts Westgate Mall attack suspects on their defence
Three persons accused of carrying out a terror attack at Westgate Mall in 2013 have a case to answer.
Mr Ahmed Abdi, Liban Omar and Hussein Mustafa, were put on their defence by Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.
The court freed a fourth accused person Mr Adan Dheq.
At least 67 people were killed in the September 21, 2013 attack.
The four has been jointly and separately charged with conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, among other charges.
The case will be mentioned on January 21.