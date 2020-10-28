Court orders Waititu to present himself at KNH after ‘contracting Covid-19’





A Nairobi court has ordered former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu to present himself at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for a medical examination.

The court also directed the Kenya Media Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) to appoint three doctors to examine the politician and deliver feedback to the court.

The ruling comes days after Waititu’s lawyer John Sakwa told the court that his client was unable to attend hearing of his graft-related cases after contracting Covid-19 which led to his self-isolation.

Sakwa took issue with the court’s decision to have his client examined at a public facility, suggesting that it would infringe on his rights and privacy.

Waititu is battling charges of irregularly awarding tenders amounting to Sh580 million while serving as the Kiambu County boss that resulted in his eventual impeachment.

He was also charged alongside his wife Susan Wangari of conflict of interest.

Both have denied the charges and are out on bail.