Court lenient to poor dad who tried to smuggle daughter over Sh56k KNH bill





The court on Tuesday morning set free a man who had been accused of trying to smuggle his baby out of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Mr Boniface Murage 22, had pleaded guilty to the offence before Senior Resident Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe at the Milimani Law Courts.

The court on Tuesday handed him a three month suspended sentence.

He will be on the State’S watch for the three months and he is expected not to break the law. In case he commits any crime within the stipulated time, he will be put on custodial sentence.

Mr Murage confessed in court that he was prompted to try smuggle the minor out of the facility as he could not raise a Sh56,000 bill.

Mr Murage is said to have tucked the baby in a bag on Saturday but was nabbed by guards manning the exit of the facility after he refused a routine security check.

On Monday, Governor Mike Sonko paid the bills and did shopping for his wife Ms Agnes Murage.