Court frees woman found with Machakos senator Boniface Kabaka

By Richard Munguti December 9th, 2020 1 min read

A court has freed a secondary school teacher who was with Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka in a city hotel the night he collapsed and ended up in intensive care.

Ms Esther Muli Nthenya was freed on personal bond on Wednesday, coming after tests on the senator’s blood showed there was no poison present.

She was freed without any charges being preferred against her.

Ms Nthenya, however, has been ordered to report to Kilimani Police station every 14 days.

The teacher found herself in hot water and facing an attempted murder charge after the lawmaker collapsed at Dee3 Hotel in Kilimani, Nairobi.

He was then rushed to Nairobi Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Police had detained her as they concluded investigations into the matter.

The Senator is still undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital’s intensive care unit.

