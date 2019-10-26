Court fines man Sh2.2 million for killing zebra

A man was has been fined Sh1 million by a Nyahururu law court after he was found guilty of killing a zebra.

Joseph Maina Irungu will serve five years in prison in default for count one of illegally killing the wildlife species.

In the second count of illegal dealing in wildlife meat (Zebra) Irungu was fined Sh200,000 or serve one-year imprisonment.

He was further fined Sh1 million or serve a five-year jail term for a third count of illegal possession of wildlife trophy (zebra).

The second accused person, Stanley Chege, was given a cash bail of Sh2 million or a bond of Sh2 million after he denied the charges.

According to the Wildlife Management Act 2013, any person who keeps or is found in possession of a wildlife trophy without permission, shall be liable upon conviction to a fine of not less than Sh1 million or imprisonment for a term of not less than five years, or both.

In its right against illegal wildlife activities, the Kenya Wildlife Service has asked members of the public to report any person in possession of ivory trophies and other prohibited wildlife products to the nearest KWS offices or any police station.