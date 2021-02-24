Court fines Man found consuming free electricity

Peter Kimiti at the Makadara Law Courts where he pleaded guilty to consuming free electricity

A trader who pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful installation and fraudulent consumption of electricity has been ordered to pay a Sh40,000 fine.

In default, Peter Ndolo Kimiti will spend four months in prison for the offence of unlawfully installing a conductor and bypassing the meter to consume electricity without paying.

Kimiti was handed the sentence by Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga.

He was arrested by Kenya Power and Lighting Company officials and police at his makeshift hotel along Masai road in Embakasi, Nairobi on February 17.

He admitted that he consumed electrical energy which is not ascertained by the meter or any other apparatus or device contracted by the KPLC – in contravention of the Energy Act.

Nyaga noted that Kimiti’s actions meant reduced revenues for KPLC which affects everyone else.

Kimiti had pleaded with Nyaga for leniency but Nyaga reminded him that the offence attracts a fine of Sh100,000 and said the offence requires a deterrence penalty to send a message to others.

But a suspect charged alongside Kimiti made a U-turn and denied similar charges at the same court.

Samuel Mukundi Kariuki had pleaded guilty but claimed that he was a watchman at the stalls where he was arrested on February 16.

Kariuki said he was not responsible for the installations as he only sells roasted maize outside the stall and guards it overnight.

KPLC and police had availed exhibits including two switch bulbs, a radio, assorted electric cables, and devices used in the crime. But Kariuki said only the radio is his.

He was freed on a Sh30,000 cash bail. The case will be mentioned on March 4.