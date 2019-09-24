Join our WhatsApp Channel
Court employee arrested in connection with motor vehicles theft

By Amina Wako September 24th, 2019 1 min read

An employee of Kericho Law Courts has been arrested in connection with the theft of two vehicles.

The suspect, Mr Allan Andanyi Osale, who is an accountant at Kericho Law Courts, was arrested on Monday by detectives from Parklands Police Station.

The two vehicle (Toyota V8s: reg no. KBU 933N and KBQ 260Z) were reported missing in 2014 from Nippon Korea Investment Ltd Yard in Nyali.

The vehicles were recovered in November 2018 after detectives raided the suspect’s house in Syokimau.

After almost a year long investigation, detectives established that the vehicles’ chassis numbers had been changed.

STOLEN CARS

The police further established that the two vehicles were among five which had been reported stolen from a car yard in Nyali back in 2014.

Further investigations by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) revealed that the real registered numbers of the two vehicles were KBW 122H and KBQ 805T whose chassis numbers had been altered.

