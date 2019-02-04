Court detains man accused of impersonating Ruto’s wife





A man accused of impersonating Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachael Ruto, has been detained for three days by a Magistrate court.

Michael Mito Atito allegedly opened a Facebook page with the profile picture of Mrs Ruto in which he claimed to be supporting the less fortunate by giving out free lorries.

Together with others not yet arrested, he is accused of obtaining money fraudulently from the public meant for registering the said vehicles.

More to follow