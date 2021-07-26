Court bars media from covering Lusaka child upkeep case





The children’s court has barred the media from covering Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka’s child upkeep case.

This after lawyer Danstan Omari, representing the woman who’s sued Lusaka, obtained gag orders against all media houses.

Nairobi Resident Magistrate F. Terer allowed the application which targets both the print and electronic media.

“That a gag order is hereby issued to any print or electronic mass media in Kenya from açcessing, publishing, airing, narrating or commenting the case in any newspaper, journal, weekly magazine and TV or radio show,” the gag order states.

The case is set to be mentioned on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, with an update on negotiations between Lusaka and the woman over an out of court settlement.

Lusaka, 57, has told the court he will not challenge the paternity of the unborn baby he allegedly fathered with the woman who sued him for upkeep and is in talks with the woman with a view of arriving at an amicable solution.