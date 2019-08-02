Court acquits Moses Kuria of hate speech charges

Gatundu South MP is a relieved man after a Nairobi court dismissed hate speech charges against him.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi ruled that the legislator had no case to answer because the prosecution failed to authenticate the source of the video, in which he was allegedly captured uttering the inciting words.

According to Mr Andayi, the prosecution did a shoddy job and even failed to get a translator to get the real meaning of the words uttered by Mr Kuria.

The charges against the MP state that on September 5, 2017, at Wangige market in Kiambu county, he used abusive words that were intended to cause physical injury to a person.

He is accused of uttering abusive words to NASA Leader Raila Odinga and his wife Ida Odinga.

The court said the words uttered among them ‘wembe ni ule ule’, cannot be interpreted to mean they could cause death or bringing injury upon anyone.

The court ordered the Sh300, 000 cash bail he had posted to secure his release be returned to him.