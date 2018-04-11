Ms Beth Muthoni and Mr Roy Osano when they were charged in a Nakuru court on October 14, 2016 with failing to settle Sh 332,210 bill at Hill Court Resort and Spa. They faced similar charge on April 9, 2018 in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

On October 14, 2016, Mr Roy Osano and Ms Beth Muthoni were arraigned in a Nakuru court for failing to clear hotel bills after having a good time.

A year later, the couple is in a similar soup, this time in the capital Nairobi.

EKA HOTEL

On Monday, the two were asked to defend themselves against claims that they failed to foot their bills at Eka Hotel in Lang’ata.

They are said to have had a nice time between January 4 and January 11, 2017 but failed to settle their Sh140,200 bill.

According to the prosecution, they incurred the bill by spending time at the hotel for eight days after which they fled without checking out.

The two are further accused of later issuing a bad cheque of Sh75,000 to the hotel.

It is claimed that on February 9, 2017, they jointly issued the cheque to the hotel yet their bank account had insufficient funds.

The two denied the charge before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, who directed that Ms Muthoni, who has a baby, be released on a Sh10,000 cash bail and Mr Osano on Sh30,000 bail.

“I also urge the two accused to consider an out-of-court settlement with the hotel over the dispute,” said the magistrate.

In 2016, Mr Osano and Ms Muthoni were charged in a Nakuru court for failing to settle a Sh332, 210 bill they incurred after enjoying the services of Hill Court Resort and Spa in Nakuru town.

In that case, however, Ms Muthoni who was at the time expectant, alleged that the hotel had inflated the bill by over Sh70,000.

COMPLAINT

The court was also told that she tried to raise the complaint with the hotel over the alleged inflated bill but was unsuccessful.

Mr Osano pleaded with the court to release him on bail, saying he is the sole breadwinner of his family.

The two allegedly committed the offence between June 22 and July 27, 2016.

In the present case, the prosecution told the court that the two booked a room at Eka Hotel where they had fun.

However, despite enjoying the services, they failed to clear the bill that had accumulated over the period.

This prompted the hotel’s managers to report the matter to police, leading to the ongoing case.



