Couple charged with threatening neighbour accuse her of witch-hunt – VIDEO





A man charged alongside his wife with creating a disturbance after allegedly chasing a neighbour while armed with a club has denied the charge and accused the complainant of using police to frustrate him.

Paul Mwenda and Betty Masibo are accused of threatening Risper Akinyi and hurling insults at her in Huruma estate on December 25.

They have, however, denied the charges before chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji of Makadara law courts.

Mwenda claimed Akinyi’s son had assaulted him and extracted his tooth and she instead lodged a fictitious report at Huruma police station after the incident to cover up for her son, whom he wanted charged.

“She has been threatening us claiming she will ensure we are jailed. She says she has a police officer who will make sure we are put in jail,” Mwenda tol the court.

On her part, Masibo claimed the charges against them were fabrications to intimidate them.

The man and his wife were freed on a cash bail of Sh10,000 each with the hearing of their case set to start on July 15.