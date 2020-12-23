Couple arrested in Dagoretti for terrorising residents, pistol recovered

A pistol and several rounds of ammunition. FILE PHOTO | NATION

Police on Tuesday arrested a couple along Ngina Road in Dagoretti after detectives raided their house following a tip off from members of the public.

The couple was accused of participating in a spate of violent robberies in the area.

According to DCI, CCTV footage from various crime scenes incriminated the duo.

“The arrests were made following a spate of violent robberies that have rocked the sub county. The two, a man and a woman aged 29 and 21 years respectively, were arrested following a tip-off from the public,” DCI said.

Officers who raided their house recovered a pistol, 16 rounds of live ammunition, a police smoke jacket and various denominations of foreign currency.

“Interrogations are ongoing pending their arraignment, with charges of Robbery with Violence being preferred,” DCI added.

The arrests come as police say that they have beefed up security in Nairobi and its environs ahead of the festive season.

Already, a multi-agency team consisting of officers from the National Police Service and a special contingent of officers from the Prisons Service will now be deployed across the country.

To better control the situation, the Commissioner-General Kenya Prisons Service Wycliffe Ogallo said already 5,000 prison wardens have been gazetted as special officers.

This means they will now carry out policing duties during the specified period under the designated multi-agency team.

The Prison officers will among other duties be part of day and night patrols across major towns.

“Security starts with an individual. I, therefore, urge all officers and the citizenry to work together and share all information that may assist us prompt crimes,” Commissioner-General Kenya Prisons Service Wycliffe Ogallo said.

Additionally, as part of enforcing road safety rules, Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai revealed that ground and air patrols will be heightened during the period.