County officials under investigation for misusing Covid-19 funds

Officials from several counties are being investigated over alleged embezzlement of money allocated to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Among leads being pursued by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) are claims of overpricing of goods, procurement of substandard products, and award of supply tenders to relatives and cronies.

Counties have already allocated millions of shillings to not only tame the spread of the coronavirus that has already killed 14 people in Kenya and infected 355, but also to cushion Kenyans from the economic impact of the pandemic.

EACC boss Twalib Mbarak said the counties being investigated include Bungoma, where common jerrycans used for carrying water were bought at Sh10,000 each, Kilifi over the Health Ministry’s expenditure, and a county in North Eastern Kenya where the probe has just begun.

The EACC had informed the Council of Governors (CoG) that the agency was monitoring coronavirus expenses in their respective counties.