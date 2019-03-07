County officials leave residents unattended to attend Devolution Conference

Some of the Tana River county government offices locked on Thursday as majority of the administration, including department heads, travelled to Kirinyaga for the Devolution Conference. PHOTO | STEPHEN ODUOR

Tana River residents were left stranded due to lack of services as key officials attended the devolution conference in Kirinyaga that ended yesterday.

A visit by the Nation revealed that most offices in the county headed by governor Dhadho Godhana were closed with the few that were open only hosting secretaries and casual workers.

Most of the county executive committee members, chief officers and directors were said to have travelled to Kirinyaga for the devolution conference that started on Monday.

“I have been coming here for the last three days to at least meet a chief officer to address my needs but at times I found an empty office,” said Rehema Odha, a resident.

She recounted to the Nation how some of the offices have since been locked, with respective office holders converging in a single office gossiping in the absence of their masters.

Seemingly, the only office left functioning is the procurement office and that of Trade, which seem to be having some activity going on.

Further findings also reveal that some department heads may have claimed facilitation for the trip to the event, but have been seen within town and in joints.

Residents have so far appealed to the governor to reconsider leaving behind heads of department, and instead travel with directors of respective departments for such occasions.