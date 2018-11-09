County official arrested for defilement after jumping bail

A county officer was on Thursday arrested after jumping bail in a rape case.
Dickson Okoyo Ndemo, a Sergeant At Arms in Kajiado county, in accused of defiling a 12-year-old student in August 2015.
The warrant of arrest was issued by Milimani Law Courts after he failed to appear in court to answer charges of indecent act to a minor.
The 45 year-old was arrested in Nairobi.
