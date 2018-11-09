Must Read

County official arrested for defilement after jumping bail

November 9, 2018 3:00 pm
1 Min Read
Dickson Okoyo Ndemo at Buruburu police station. PHOTO | TWITTER | DCI
Dickson Okoyo Ndemo at Buruburu police station. PHOTO | TWITTER | DCI

A county officer was on Thursday arrested after jumping bail in a rape case.

Dickson Okoyo Ndemo, a Sergeant At Arms in Kajiado county, in accused of defiling a 12-year-old student in August 2015.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Milimani Law Courts after he failed to appear in court to answer charges of indecent act to a minor.

The 45 year-old was arrested in Nairobi.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
HILARY KIMUYU

HILARY KIMUYU

Hilary has been a journalist with the Nairobi News since 2015 reporting on crime, entertainment, tech and any other issues that are of interest.



Watch