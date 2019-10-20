County boss arresting after losing keys to national examinations container

Lukenya Assistant County Commissioner, Elizabeth Karitu, was on Saturday night arrested after losing keys to container storing national examinations papers in Athi River, Machakos County.

Through a statement, Machakos County Commissioner, Elizabeth Maina, said Karitu was arrested when she went to report the loss of the keys at Parklands Police Station.

She has subsequently been interdicted.

Ms Karitu claims she lost the keys after thieves broke into her car in Nairobi and stole her handbag which contained the keys.

According Ms Maina, Ms Karitu claims she had gone to Avenue Hospital in Nairobi and when she returned she found her car had been broken into and her handbag stolen.

“She has been interdicted and efforts have been made with by KNEC to replace the padlock. Everything is under control and there is no cause for alarm,” Ms Maina said.

Standard eight candidates will sit the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams from October 28 to October 31,2019 while Form 4 candidates will sit the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams from November 4 to November 27, 2019.