County Assembly speaker involved in road crash with a cow

Kisumu County Assembly acting speaker Elisha Oraro was on Friday morning involved in a road accident.

The speaker was heading to a meeting in Eldoret where a team from Kisumu county is working when his car hit a cow at Mosoriot in Nandi county.

Oraro then proceeded on his journey as he had not sustained any injuries from the mid-morning crash.

“He was involved in an accident but he was not hurt,” a source told Nairobi News on Phone.

On September 10, 2019, Oraro replaced Onyango Oloo, who was ousted by the Members of the County Assembly.

The MCAs wanted Oloo to clear his name first after he was charged over his involvement in the Sh4.1 billion scandal that rocked the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) over the dubious construction of the Lake Basin mall.

On September 8, the embattled Oloo was arrested alongside former LBDA Managing Director Peter Aguko and four others following orders from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji over the mall corruption scam.

They all pleaded not guilty to the graft charges on September 9.