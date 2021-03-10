County Assembly Deputy Speaker Majiwa resigns from Committee leadership





Nairobi County Assembly Deputy Speaker Geoffrey Majiwa has resigned from his role as the assembly’s Energy and ICT committee chairperson.

The former mayor tendered his resignation on Monday to hand over the chairmanship of the committee to Nairobi West MCA Maurice Gari.

This was in line with changes that had been made by ODM at the city assembly last year August.

Mr Gari had been selected by the Raila Odinga-led party to head the committee as part of the leadership changes in the minority party.

The changes saw Mr Gari vacate his position as ODM representative in the County Assembly Service Board by ODM and his position taken by nominated MCA Catherine Okoth.

The reshuffle also was Embakasi MCA Michael Ogada replace Karen Ward MCA David Mberia as minority leader and nominated MCA Melab Atema as his deputy replacing Hospital Ward MCA Patrick Musili.

Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok retained his position as minority whip same as his deputy Moses Ogeto.

Mr Majiwa, on the other hand, was elevated to the deputy speaker position as part of a deal between Jubilee and ODM and Jubilee to share the speaker’s and deputy speaker’s positions.

In the deal, ODM was to back Jubilee in its quest to see former Makadara MP Benson Mutura replace Beatrice Elachi and in return, ODM was to nominate its preferred candidate for the deputy’s position.

The Baba Dogo MCA would be sworn in as the deputy speaker in September, 2020 replacing Ruai MCA John Kamangu who would then be relegated to the chair of chairs committee.

As a consequence of the deal, the former mayor was to relinquish his position as the chairperson of the Energy and ICT committee to Mr Gari.

Announcing the hand over, Mr Majiwa said he was leaving the chairmanship post to “concentrate on his deputy speaker’s post”.

“I hereby wish to tender in my resignation as the chairperson of the ICT and Energy committee and pave way for Hon Maurice Gari who was nominated for the chairperson of the same committee,” said Mr Majiwa in a letter addressed to the assembly’s leadership.