Counties have made progress in Covid-19 preparedness, government says

Counties have made progress in the 300-bed capacity Covid-19 isolation centres even with 41 counties having recorded infections.

This has been confirmed by Health Ministry’s Director of Health Dr Patrick Amoth, who spoke on Sunday during the daily briefings at Afya House in Nairobi.

LABORATORIES

Dr Amoth further said that the ministry has conducted trainings in counties on surveillance, detection and case management.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the country has testing capacity in 28 laboratories across 12 counties.

The CAS said the reopening of the country would depend with the county preparedness. However, she was optimistic that in the next one week counties will be ready.

POSITIVE CASES

On Sunday, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 6,070 after 259 people tested positive.

Among the 259 cases in the last 24 hours was an eight-month-old baby and a 92-year-old.

Dr Mwangangi also said 35 patients were discharged from various health centres countrywide, bringing the tally of recoveries to 1,971.