Why ‘Esther Passaris’ is proving to be nightmare for Jeff Koinange





First it was the then Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Miguna Miguna lewd comments about Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris comments during his show at KTN that cost him his job.

Now another controversy is raising after her name was mentioned again on Wednesday and the live show cut short.

In 2016, TV host Jeff Koinange ended his popular show JKL on KTN with a heartfelt apology to viewers, promising a comeback on another station after the interview went overboard, after Miguna told Passaris “Esther, you are so beautiful, everyone wants to rape you”.

Back then, just like the drama that has unfolded this week between Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Passaris, the comments were slammed as distasteful and insensitive as they trivialised a grave matter.

The former CNN journalist also came under attack from bloggers and Kenyans on social media for hosting Sonko after he refused to apoligise to the Woman Rep over his weekend comments that saw her walk out during his speech on Saturday.

The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), on Sunday, called for the arrest and prosecution of Sonko following his remarks to Passaris.

The FIDA Executive Director Teresia Omondi said the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigation should act swiftly on Sonko for contravening Chapter Six of the Constitution and engaging in hate speech.