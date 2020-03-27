Coronavirus: Victor Wanyama offers city slum dwellers safety nets

A number of families in the sprawling Mathare slums will on Friday afternoon get sanitising kits, masks and some shopping courtesy of Victor Wanyama Foundation, Kenya Red Cross and the Africa Yoga Project.

The donations will be coordinated from the Billian Family Centre. Its founder Billian Ojiwa has thanked the organisations for remembering the slum dwellers during this period when the government is trying hard to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“We are so great full as a community, this act will go a long way in helping us curb this deadly pandemic. Together we stand stronger,” Billian told Nairobi News on phone.

Wanyama on his part has urged Kenyans to be alert and follow all the government directives as it works hard to contain the virus.

“During this fight against coronavirus, it is important we all as Kenyans play our part to stop the spread. Make sure you follow the guidelines you set by the healthcare officials, wash your hands thoroughly and social distance yourself as much as possible. If we all play our part, we will beat this. The Victor Wanyama Foundation and the Kenya Red Cross will do all we can to help during this period,” he said.

The Harambee Stars captain is a Youth Goodwill Ambassador for the Kenya Red Cross.

The Billian Family Centre is a youth empowerment and community centre based in Mathare.

It serves as an educational centre in Mathare with a range of activities that include after-school educational tutoring, after-school music, and dance lessons, adult health screening, open library and study times amongst other activities.

In a similar development, residents of Nairobi and Thika have been offered an opportunity to maintain a safe pair of hands after Bidco Africa and Thika Water Sewerage launched a handwashing drive between these two urban centres.

In the two-month initiative dubbed Cheza Clean, about a hundred handwashing centres have strategically been placed at bus stations, estates, hospitals and other business operations including market.

“We aim to enhance happy healthy living among all stakeholders,” explained Chris Diaz, Bidco Africa Group director.

A hundred washing units worth Sh4 million were launched in a move aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus – known as COVID-19- spreads from person to person in close proximity, even though it is not airborne.

By Thursday, 31 people in Kenya had been infected, with one fully recovering and another one losing his life.