Coronavirus: Uganda schools set to reopen in April ‘God willing’

Despite a countrywide lockdown, schools in Uganda could reopen on April 27, the President Yoweri Museveni government announced on Saturday.

The country’s Minister for Education Janet Museveni, who doubles up as the First Lady, made the announcement while also indicating a change in term dates.

“Pre-primary, primary, secondary schools and Primary Teachers Colleges will open for the continuation of Term 1 on April 27, God willing,” she explained.

She also announced that there will be no end of term examinations.

President Museveni ordered the closure of all schools for a month effective March 20 in a move aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Museveni said in a televised address: “We have decided to close the education institutions even before the virus (gets here). The crowds are perfect grounds for new infections and we should there move early to avoid the stampede.”

He also banned the movement of all public and private vehicles save for trucks ferrying food and materials while also ordering for a dusk to dawn curfew.

Uganda has so far confirmed 45 positive coronavirus cases but no new case was announced on Friday and Saturday.