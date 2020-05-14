Coronavirus: Two more deaths as 21 other Kenyans test positive for virus

The number of persons who have contracted the deadly Coronavirus in Kenya has once again gone up to 758 after 21 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the new cases were confirmed from 1,486 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total samples tested in the country to 36,918.

Sadly, Dr Mwangangi announced that two more people have died in the last 24 hours and this brought the total fatalities from the novel virus to 42 in Kenya.

The ages of the 21 new Covid-19 patients range from 7-79, with 14 being male and 7 female.

The two deaths were reported in Nairobi as Thursday marked the 57th day since the first Coronavirus case was confirmed in Kenya.

“Four of the 21 positive cases are truck drivers who were tested at the Namanga border,” said the CAS.

However, Dr Mwangangi announced that three more patients have been discharged from hospital bringing to 284 the total number of recoveries in the country.

The 21 new cases are distributed in the country as follows; Mombasa 12, Kajiado 4, Nairobi 4 and Uasin Gishu 1.

In Mombasa, the cases are spread out in the estates as follows; Likoni 5, Mvita 4, Jomvu 2 and Nyali 1.

And in Nairobi, Eastleigh and Kibra each recorded two cases while in Uasin Gishu the single case was recorded in Turbo.

The CAS added that the government was paying more attention to the country’s border points, especially Namanga, over increased virus cases being reported.

She highlighted rising concerns over the porous nature of the country’s borders and the huge risk posed by infected individuals coming in from other countries.

“We appeal to communities living within and around boarder counties to actively exercise the ‘Nyumba Kumi’ community policing. We should be vigilant and report individuals using ‘panya routes’ to get into the country,” said Dr Mwangangi.