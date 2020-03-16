Coronavirus: Sports tribunal to deliver historic ruling on FKF polls via video link

Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) chairman John Ohaga will on Tuesday deliver a ruling in a case relating to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) polls via video link.

Nairobi News has established that Ohaga made this announcement to the affected parties via email on Monday while clarifying the decision had everything to do with the fast spreading coronavirus pandemic.

“In view of the situation brought about by the coronavirus and having regard to the directive issued by the Honourable Chief Justice yesterday 15th March, I write to advise that the decision of the Tribunal in this matter which is scheduled to be delivered tomorrow, 17th March, will be delivered via video conference,” the SDT statement reads in part.

“This will enable us to meet the timelines promised to the parties while adhering to the directive of the Chief Justice and to medical advice with respect to social distancing and minimizing physical contact.”

On Monday, Chief Justice David Maraga announced that members of the public will not be allowed entry into all court premises for an indefinite period, with an exception offered to those filing urgent matters.

“Each court should maintain a skeleton staff of three (including a Court Administrator and Court Assistant) to serve at the Customer care desk for purposes of attending to urgent filings and inform the duty Judge or Magistrate for necessary action,” said Maraga.

In the petition, FKF is seeking orders to among other things, compel the Sports Registrar to accept the returns of the annual general meeting and elections results from the county and national elections.