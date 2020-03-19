Coronavirus: KQ refuses to halt flights to London, Paris

Kenya Airways has suspended flights on four routes but remained adamant that trips to London, UK and Paris, France on specific days will remain unaffected.

In a statement on Wednesday, the national flag carrier said it has suspended flights to Bangkok, Djibouti, Mogadishu, and Khartoum.

Flights to Bangkok have been suspended until April 30, to Djibouti till April 19, Mogadishu till April 2 and Khartoum till March 30.

Nairobi-London flights that are scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday have been suspended from March 18 until April 16, 2020.

UK has recorded 2,626 cases; 104 deaths and 19 recovered.

Remain operational

However, flights scheduled for Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from Nairobi to London remain operational.

For the Nairobi-Paris route, there will be no flights on Mondays and Wednesdays from March 25 to April 16, 2020.

Flights to Paris for the rest of the week will continue as normal. France has 9,134 confirmed cases; 264 reported deaths and 12 recovered.

Flights from Nairobi to Dubai have been reduced from two to one while Johannesburg will have two KQ trips per day.

Kenya Airways will also operate daily flights to Kigali which it has reduced from two to one.

“These changes are necessary to ensure optimal and efficient operations….we assure customers that we are fully compliant with IATA protocols and have instituted strict hygiene measures as guided by health authorities in Kenya, across our network and the World Health Organization,” Kenya Airways said in a statement.

The carrier had announced on March 13 that it suspended flights on the Rome – Geneva route.