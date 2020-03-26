Coronavirus: Kenya’s tally now at 31 after 3 new cases

Three more people test positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Kenya to 31, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi has said.

Dr Mwangangi made the announcement on Thursday afternoon saying that the three new confirmed cases are female, Kenyans, aged between 30 to 61 years.

The 31 confirmed cases are spread out in five counties including Nairobi, Kajiado, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale.

“Out of the 74 samples tested we have received confirmation of three people who have tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya to 31. These 31 confirmed cases are spread out in five counties namely Nairobi, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale. All the three new confirmed cases are Kenyans females aged between 30 years and 61 years,” said Dr Mwangangi.

The three cases, she said, are close contacts of previously confirmed cases; two from Kilifi and one from Nairobi.

Contact-tracing for the new patients has already begun. So far, the total number of close contacts stands at 1,029.

“The new patients have already been taken into isolation in our facilities and are being monitored by our medical personnel. Tracing of contacts for the new patients as well as those of the previous patients is ongoing. Total number of close contacts currently stands at 1029. 123 of this number have been discharged after completing the 14-day follow up period. Those remaining are 906 that are being monitored,” explained Dr Mwangangi.