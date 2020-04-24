Coronavirus: Kenya records 16 new cases

The number of patients with Covid – 19 in the country has risen to 336 after 16 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Of the 16, 11 are in Nairobi and five in Mombasa.

Health CAS Rashid Aman said 946 samples were analysed.

Of the 11 in Nairobi, five are in Dandora, one in Eastleigh, two in Parklands and one in Pipeline Estates respectively and two from City Park.

Five more people have also been discharged over the same period.

“We are continuing to scale up our testing with the full awareness that it is only through testing that we can know the scope and extend of our problem. We have tested 946 samples in 12 counties this brings to 16, 738 – the total number of the tests conducted so far,” Dr Aman said.

The 16 were picked out from communities by surveillance teams.

In Mombasa, the cases are in Kiembeni estate, Stadium, Centi Kumi, Muskiti Nuru and Mulaloni.

The number of fatalities caused by Covid-19 remains 14.

Five more people have recovered from the disease raising the number of recoveries to 95.

“We are most grateful to Almighty God and to the medics and health workers taking care of our patients,” Dr Aman stated.

He said 887 contacts relating to the cases are being monitored “and we hope they will not produce many more cases”.

The CAS said the 946 samples tested in the last 24 hours include 532, 27 from Kilifi, one from Taita Taveta, 312 from Mombasa and 15 from Kwale.

The rest include five from Kisimu, 17 from Siaya, four from Bungoma, one from Bomet, 15 from Mandera, 15 from Vihinga and each in Kisii and Busia counties.