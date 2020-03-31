Coronavirus: Kenya confirms 9 new cases, tally at 59

Nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus raising the country’s tally to 59.

The new figure was announced on Tuesday by Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi saying the government had tested 234 samples in the last 24 hours.

“In the last 24 hours, a total of 234 samples from suspected cases of Covid-19 have been analysed in our various laboratories. Out of the 234 samples we have received confirmation of nine people who have tested positive for coronavirus disease, this now brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya to 59,” said Dr Mwangangi.

Tracing of the contacts of the 59 confirmed cases, she says, is ongoing. So far, the total number of close contacts that are being monitored stands at 1,668.

“Out of this number, 518 have been discharged from contact follow up process after completing the 14 days follow up period. Currently, our team is monitoring 1,160 close contacts of confirmed cases,” stated Dr Mwangangi.