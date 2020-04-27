Coronavirus: Kenya confirms 8 new cases, total surges to 363 – VIDEO

The country on Monday confirmed eight new coronavirus cases pushing up the overall tally to 363.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the eight new cases are from Nairobi and Mombasa counties and were confirmed within the past 24 hours.

In an address to the media at around half past noon, Kagwe reveaed that four of the new cases were confirmed in Nairobi and a similar number in Mombasa.

The CS was speaking during the ongoing inauguration of the Advisory Committee on Supply and Utilisation of blood and blood products.

He similarly announced that eight more people had been discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19 bringing the total of recoveries in the country to 114.

“If we exercise self-discipline and self-responsibility, we can begin to defeat this virus. My hope and prayer is that this is what is going to happen,” said Mr Kagwe.

All of the new cases are of Kenyans with no travel history.

“We are learning from experiences elsewhere, countries are opening up much earlier than we think we should, other countries have delayed…but we want to make our own measures based on our own experiences and based on what we have seen as a people,” he said.

Five of the cases were picked by the surveillance team, while three are from the mandatory quarantine facilities and aged between 13 and 65, according to the CS.

Kagwe added that the two of the cases reported in Nairobi were from Kibra while the other two were picked from the Kenyatta University quarantine facility.