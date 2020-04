Seven Kenyans have tested positive in the last 24 hours in the country after analysing 707 samples, bringing the total number to 303 people who have been infected.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the government has embarked on a mass testing targeting high-risk areas including health workers. Some 25,000 testing kits have been deployed for that purpose.

The government plans to test 250,000 persons between now and June.

