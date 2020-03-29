Coronavirus claims its first victim from royal family

Princess Maria Teresa of Spain died on March 26 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, her brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, announced in a post on social media platform Facebook.

The 86-year-old Princess has become the first royalty to die from the novel coronavirus.

“S.A.R. Don Sixto Enrique de Borbon communicates that this Thursday, March 26, 2020, his sister Maria Teresa de Bourbon-Parma and Bourbon Busset, a victim of coronavirus Covid-19, has passed away in Paris, at eighty-six years old,” a post on her brother’s account read.

S.A.R. Don Sixto Enrique de Borbón comunica que en la tarde de este jueves 26 de marzo de 2020 ha fallecido en París, a… Posted by S.A.R. Don Sixto Enrique de Borbón on Thursday, March 26, 2020

According to local media, her funeral was held in Madrid on Friday.

Born in Paris in 1933, Princess Maria Teresa accomplished her schooling in France and had become a professor at Paris’s Sorbonne and Madrid’s Complutense University, People studies.

The death toll in Spain due to the novel coronavirus stood at 5,982 on Sunday, surpassing China’s 3,300, according to WorldOmeter.

The Spanish parliament agreed to lengthen the state of emergency by two extra weeks that allowed it to continue with a nationwide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 spread.