Coronavirus case heard under a tree for fear of coronavirus – VIDEO

Milimani law court on Tuesday conducted its sessions under a tree at the parking area as a measure to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

On Sunday, judiciary scaled down court activities across the country for the next two weeks as part of steps to tame the spread of the new virus.

Chief Justice David Maraga announced the drastic measure being taken by the judiciary to help the government in the fight against the fast-spreading virus after the first case of the virus was reported in the country on Friday.

The case, which was conducted under a tree, involved two workers of a dermatology clinic at Yaya Centre who were charged with making a misleading advert informing Kenyans that they were selling coronavirus testing kits.

Dr Pravan Mahendra Pancholi and Sylvia Ndinda Kaleve denied the charges and were remanded until 2pm when senior principal magistrate Muthoni Nzibe was set to decide on their bail application.

Fake coronavirus testing kits

Dr Pancholi is the proprietor of Avane Cosmetic Dermatology Clinic and Medical Spa in Nairobi.

On Monday, police raided the clinic for allegedly selling fake coronavirus testing kits at Sh3,000.

In the advertisement, the spa was offering old coronavirus testing kits for Sh600 apiece and even provided a till number through which payment for the kits could be channelled.

“Only 400 remaining from 1,000 Unit Stock,” the advertisement read in part.

After the arrest, they recorded their statements at the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dental Council (KMPDC) offices as detectives tried to establish the details of the advertisement.

It also claimed that the facility would provide medical attention for infected patients which, according to KMPDC, is a function they are not licensed to undertake.

The doctor in charge of the facility was also summoned to record a statement the KMPDC.

Police detained staff and closed the facility.

The arrests came a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta warned the public against spreading false news about the virus.