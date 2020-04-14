Coronavirus: 8 more people test positive as focus shifts to mass testing – VIDEO

A total of 8 have tested positive for the coronavirus after the government tested 694 samples in the last 24 hours.

This has been revealed by Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi, who said the fresh cases bring the total confirmed cases in the country to 216.

Speaking during the daily briefing on Tuesday, Dr Mwangangi revealed that one person had been discharged after testing negative for the virus bringing the total number of recoveries to 41.

Out of the eight new confirmed Covid-19 cases, five are Kenyans while the other three are of different foreign nationalities.

“In the last 24 hours we have 694 samples out of these eight have tested positive for coronavirus disease bringing the total to 216. Five are Kenyans while the other three are of different nationalities,” She said.

The CAS added: “Six have a history of travel from Dubai, UK and Comoros. And in terms of age distribution the pattern continues and we are seeing that this disease is actually affecting the productive members of our society.”

Six of the new cases emanated from quarantine facilities while two were picked by the health ministry surveillance team.

Dr Mwangangi noted with concern the rising number of young people being infected with Covid-19, with a huge percent ranging between the ages of 30 to 59.

“As it stands today, we have about five patients who fall between the ages of zero to fourteen. 58 are between the ages of 15 to 19. And 64 percent falling between the ages of 30 to 59,” stated Dr Mwangangi.

The CAS has warned the country is entering a crucial phase in the battle against the pandemic as it grapples with the movement of the virus to rural areas in counties.

A total 2,331 contacts have been monitored by health officials out of which 1,729 have been discharged, while 602 contacts are now being followed up.

The government said it is rolling out mass testing, with top priority being given to quarantine centers, hotels, hospitals and high population density areas.

This comes as Health PS Susan Mochache on Tuesday afternoon launched mass testing of frontline health workers in a bid to stop the spread of virus in the country.