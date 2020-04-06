Coronavirus: 7 cops arrested while drinking during curfew

Seven police officers were among nine people who were arrested on Sunday night while drinking during curfew hours in a city bar.

The seven had locked themselves inside Maximum Bar in Mbotela estate, at 10pm.

According to a police statement, members of the public reported that there were revellers who were drinking at the bar in defiance of a curfew imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Makongeni OCS led other officers immediately in a raid on the premises and managed to arrest nine people, only to find seven are serving police officers.

After the arrest, police recovered one Ceska pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition which was in the possession of one of the officers.

The nine will be charged on Monday for being drunk and disorderly and failing to comply with government’s directives on containing coronavirus.

On Thursday, former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang spent the night in jail after he was arrested while drinking and playing pool with a large group of people at his night club during the curfew period.

He pleaded guilty in a court on Friday and was released on Sh5,000 bail.

President Kenyatta imposed the countrywide curfew between 7pm and 5am on March 27 as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The only persons exempted from the curfew are medical professionals, health workers, the media among other critical and essential services providers.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai warned that those found outside their homes during the curfew period would be dealt with according to the law.

On Sunday, the government announced that a total of 142 people had been confirmed to have contracted Covid-19, with four recoveries and four deaths.

The cases are spread across seven counties, with the state urging Kenyans to wear masks outside their houses, maintain social distancing, wash their hands properly with water and soap or use a hand sanitiser if water and soap are unavailable.