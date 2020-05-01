Coronavirus: 15 more test positive, confirmed cases in Kenya rise to 411

15 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 411.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the eight female and seven male patients aged between two and 79 were confirmed positive out of 1,434 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Kagwe said 11 of the 15 confirmed cases are from Mombasa, pointing at a worrying rise in cases of the virus at the coastal county.

He hinted at the government effecting more drastic measures to curb further spread in Mombasa, where 36 cases have been reported in Mvita and eight in Likoni.

“Mombasa is becoming a worrying situation and we need to take more measures to contain Mombasa,” said Kagwe.

The Health CS has also indicated that mass testing has already commenced and is being conducted in different parts of Nairobi.

The total number of recoveries in the country has also increased to 150 after six more patients of the virus were discharged, according to Kagwe.

In Nairobi, he noted the areas of concern include Kawangware where 13 cases were reported and Eastleigh where there are seven – due to their dense populations.

Similarly, Kagwe said mass testing is ongoing in different parts of the city county.

“We have increased our mass testing capacity – increased the mass targeting capacity. For instance today we have a big team in town that is going to some of the areas,” he revealed.

A total of 2,854 people have been discharged from various mandatory quarantine facilities and at least 830 others are being monitored.

He warned that the numbers are set to spike due to the mass testing, but noted that measures, including curfew, have played a key role in containing the virus spread.

Kagwe added that Kenyans must chane the way they live and conduct business during this period of the pandemic.

“Over the last three days I have had two meetings with parliamentary committees, all those meetings have been virtual – cases of stomach upsets and stomach problems have decreased significantly and this is all because of hygiene measures that people are taking,” he said.

The CS blamed the indisciline of Kenyans in strictly following measures laid down by the government for not adopting the home care programme to tame the virus.