Coronavirus: 14 more test positive raising total to 172, three fully recover

Three people have fully recovered from the coronavirus even as 14 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 172.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced on tuesday that three patients who were earlier diagnosed as positive have been discharged after having turned negative.

“I am pleased to report in the last 24 hours three of our patients who had been diagnosed as positive have been released from our facilities having turned negative,” said Mr Kagwe.

12 of the 14 who tested positive for Covid-19 are Kenyans while 2 are foreign nationals, even as the total number of recoveries increased to seven.

Four of the cases have a recent history of travel from Tanzania, South Africa, UAE and USA, while four are from quarantined facilities and 10 were picked by surveillance teams from the Ministry of Health.

“However in the same 24 hours we have tested 696 samples out of which 14 people have tested positive for coronavirus disease. 12 of the total are Kenyans while 2 are foreign nationals. Four cases have a recent history of travel from Tanzania, South Africa, UAE and USA.

The CS added: “From the confirmed cases four are from quarantined facilities while 10 were picked by the Ministry surveillance team. This now brings the total number of those who have tested positive for the disease to 172.”

The 14 have already been moved to isolation facilities and contact tracing also underway.