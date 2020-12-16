Corazon: Parenthood isn’t easy





Socialite Corazon Kwamboka has opened up on juggling motherhood, work, and social life.

The curvaceous Kwamboka who welcomed her first child with fitness coach Frankie Kiarie alias Frankie JustGymIt in August, conceedes the juggling has not been easy.

In the beginning, Corazon, also a trained lawyer, says she was not able to enjoy her social life.

However, she has come up with ways to balance her life.

According to her one of her resolution to have her social life back is by going for lunch, dinner, or social event once per week.

“Juggling motherhood, work and social life isn’t the easiest thing. I found myself neglecting my social life, so I’ve come up with a system. No matter how busy I am I have to go out for lunch or dinner or a social event each week,” she wrote.

About two months ago, Corazon opened up about her battle with anxiety and ‘postpartum baby blues’ soon after welcoming son Tayari.

“Before this day is over I would like to share a short story. I had my baby in August, no one tells you how hard it’s going to be, it was the best moment in my life, but it was also the toughest moments for me. I found myself crying for no reason, banging doors, and throwing myself on the floor, every small thing would trigger me to go nuts, like if the food did not have enough salt. I had such a hard time, Frankie tried, I mean he really tried to make it easier, but I was just pushing him away,” she wrote.

Adding: “One day I started driving in the middle of the night with my baby strapped on his seat. That’s when I realized I was endangering myself and my baby, and I needed help. I had been embarrassed to ask for help, embarrassed to admit that I was having a hard time, it took a huge toll on me trying to deal with it alone. I guess what I’m trying to say is it’s okay to be stressed or to have blues.”

