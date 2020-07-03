Corazon: endometriosis had dimmed my pregnancy dreams

A heavily pregnant socialite Corazon Kwamboka now says endometriosis had dimmed her hopes of ever becoming pregnant.

In an Instagram post where she shared a photo of her baby bump moments after Nairobi News exclusively broke the story of her pregnancy, Corazon said she now can’t wait to hold her baby.

“If someone told me January last year that I’d be feeling you kick deep in my belly at the sound of your father’s voice, I’d most definitely think they were deranged! Endometriosis had crippled my dreams of birthing a child. But here we are. A pleasant and welcomed surprise. I can’t wait to meet you. Hold you and teach you EVERYTHING I know,” she wrote.

In the story on her pregnancy, Nairobi News reported the popular socialite is pregnant by fitness trainer Frankie Just Gym It (Frank Kiarie).

The two have been keeping the pregnancy a secret for months now, but sources say Corazon is in her second trimester.

In her post, Corazon said she was glad that she chose a man whom she is sure will be a good father to her unborn child because she had seen him raise his other children.

“To the baby’s father; I couldn’t have chosen a better person to do this with. I see the good in you, and how you raise your own and I know my child will be loved ETERNALLY,” she hoped.

Before allegedly hooking up with Corazon, Frankie and YouTuber Maureen Waititu enjoyed a five-year relationship that saw them bear two boys.

The couple even came up with a thriving YouTube channel ‘Alphabeta’ that saw fans refer to them as the ‘YouTuber couple’.

Frankie speaking on their break-up, said that they had differences that saw them separate.

“The point of this is to let you know that people say some things to be funny or relevant on Twitter or Instagram, but someone’s day to day life is being affected. We are not in a good place yet. I have known Maureen for six years and loved her for every one of those years. That kind of love doesn’t fade. Sometimes things don’t happen the way you expect them to. Our main focus now is the kids and creating a healthy environment for them,” Frankie said.