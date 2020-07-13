Coptic Hospital threatens to go to court over rape allegations by patient

Coptic Hospital which has come under heavy criticism following claims by a cancer patient that she was raped at the facility is now threatening to sue people who they say are maligning the hospital’s reputation.

A woman, only identified as Lucy, claims that she was sexually assaulted last week at the facility by people she believes are nurses or orderlies at the hospital located along Ngong Road.

RAPED

According to the woman’s brother the patient realised she had been raped while she was taking shower on Saturday morning.

“On Saturday morning when she went to take a shower, she discovered she had been defiled,” the woman’s brother told NTV.

The man also said the victim cannot recall the ordeal as she had been sedated as part of her treatment in an incident he claims also involves narcotics.

According to the brother, a certain doctor claims his sister is an addict and that she was high on cocaine at the moment of reporting the matter to him.

“I know my sister, she has never used cocaine. So how can cocaine be found in her system?” he posed.

JUSTICE

Dr S.R. Sakr, Medical Director, Coptic Hospital said the matter was reported to the police.

“We are helping the officers with all materials available including CCTV records and lab samples collected,” Dr Sakr said.

The family now says all they want is justice and the management held accountable for their laxity.

The hospital on its part says, that just like everyone else, it is also keen on establishing the truth.

“We will not be able to give a final report until police finish their work and the reality is shown with evidence.”

CONTROVERSY

The Medical Director however claims the incident is a plot to discredit the facility.

He said the hospital will take the necessary legal action against those who are trying to use this story to defame the hospital.

This is the latest controversy to hit the hospital, which in 2015 was found culpable over the death of a patient who spent 18 hours in an ambulance reportedly for lack of bed space in the Intensive Care Unit.

Mr Alex Madaga later died at Kenyatta National Hospital of serious sustained in a road accident along Waiyaki Way, Nairobi after being turned away by various private hospitals in the city.

According to findings of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board (KMPDB) and its Preliminary Inquiry Committee, At Coptic Hospital, the patient was left unattended, apparently because he could not pay the requisite deposit.

According to the family, the hospital asked for a Sh200,000 deposit in order to admit him.