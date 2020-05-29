Cops probe 2 Equity Bank employees after customer they served lost Sh600K

Police are investigating two employees of Equity Bank’s Ridgeways branch after a customer they served at the bank was trailed and the Sh600,000 he had withdrawn there stolen from his car at Marurui.

Kasarani police station has obtained orders from Makadara law courts directing the branch’s operations manager to provide it with CCTV coverage of the two counters where businessman Edward Matu was served during the period he was inside the bank.

The orders were granted by senior resident magistrate Steve Jalang’o.

The manager was also ordered to avail the telephone numbers of the two staffers – a cashier and a teller who served Matu during his stay at the bank between 2pm and 3:30pm on May 22.

The police also want the CCTV coverage of the main entry into and exit from the bank during the same period.

Matu reported the matter under OB 22/22/5/2020 and police are investigating a theft from a locked motor vehicle, but the bank’s employees could face conspiracy to commit a felony should they be found to have had prior communication with the men who stole from Matu.

Corporal David Gichua attached to the Kasarani police station also wants Knight Frank’s property manager in charge of Ridgeways Mall to avail the CCTV footage of the parking area and all entry and exit gates at the premises along Kiambu road.

Matu was trailed by three men in a car all the way to his home where he parked before one of the men broke into the car and took away the cash.

Police want to get the two bank’s employees phones to find out who they communicated with while serving Matu.