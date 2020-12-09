Cops arrest three colleagues for illegally releasing Covid-19 violators





In another incident, officers were forced to arrest three of their colleagues on Tuesday after they allegedly released suspects arrested for violating Covid-19 safety regulations in Karen.

The officers identified as Samuel Shitanda, Godfrey Mbogo and Isaac Hassan, were arrested after they allegedly released the suspects who were being taken to Hardy Police station.

According to a police report, the three were being led by one Benjamin Okoth and were conducting patrol on Lang’ata road Monday midnight when they noticed that Redbrick bar was allegedly operating past the specified hours.

After a raid was conducted, the officers arrested several revellers and bundled them into a waiting police van and were to be booked at Hardy Police Station.

The three cops were left to guard the suspects as their colleagues went to the nearby Tamasha Bar and Restaurant, which was also operating, for another raid.

However, when they returned with more suspects, they were shocked to find the police vehicle empty, with the previously arrested revellers missing.

Shitanda, Mbogo and Hassan were handcuffed and taken to Hardy Police Station, where they were booked with the offence of negligence.

The trio will be arraigned once investigations are concluded.